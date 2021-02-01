Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,616 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $127.48 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

