Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 38,514 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sabre by 14.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after buying an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

