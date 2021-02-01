Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 70.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.52 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

