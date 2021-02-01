Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $133.64. 1,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,010. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,050. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.