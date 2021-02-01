PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

PAGS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

