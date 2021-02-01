Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,143 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.