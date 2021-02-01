Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

