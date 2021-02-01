Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

