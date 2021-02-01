Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $359,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,771,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $617.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,144.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $696.48.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

