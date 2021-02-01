Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $32.46

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.46, but opened at $37.50. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 9,659 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 122,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

