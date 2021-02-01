Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Panasonic stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 476,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.81 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

