Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,657 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $16.68 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.