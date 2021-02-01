Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 7,321 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $130,020.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.