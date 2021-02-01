Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

