Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,647. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

