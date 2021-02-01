Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.11. 8,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,668. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.31 and a 200 day moving average of $229.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

