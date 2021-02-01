Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $85.56. 735,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,541,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.