Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,601 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,711,091 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,453. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

