Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Ball comprises 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,319.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.98. 15,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.