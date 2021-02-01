Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after acquiring an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $3.98 on Monday, hitting $374.74. 3,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

