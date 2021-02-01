PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Cap of $3,672.59

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,672.59 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.30 or 0.01037802 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000118 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.