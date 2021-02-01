PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

