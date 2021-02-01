PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PayPal by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.90.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 258,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

