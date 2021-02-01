Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 4,688 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $599,243.36.

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28.

PTON stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,802,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

