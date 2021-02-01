Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$209,103.84 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$209,103.84.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$33.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,865. The firm has a market cap of C$18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4257104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.81.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

