Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.45

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$44.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

About Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

