Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) vs. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Critical Survey

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and HSBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $56.10 billion 1.90 $6.06 billion $3.90 6.71

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 6 9 3 0 1.83

HSBC has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.61%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

HSBC beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment real property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.