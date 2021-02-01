pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $520,203.50

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $520,203.50 and $5,951.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

