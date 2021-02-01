PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $21.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.16 billion and the lowest is $21.88 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $20.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $69.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $70.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.98. 3,950,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

