PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

