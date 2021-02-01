Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $317.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

