Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,038 shares of company stock valued at $29,326,959 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

