Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $299.81 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $312.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

