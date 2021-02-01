Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,114,000 after acquiring an additional 91,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $437.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

In related news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,629 shares of company stock worth $12,213,896. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

