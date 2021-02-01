Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 173,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

