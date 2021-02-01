Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,794 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WORK. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

