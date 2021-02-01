Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 790,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,111,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.83 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

