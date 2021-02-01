Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Anaplan by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Anaplan by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Anaplan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $66.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,395 shares of company stock worth $23,824,184 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

