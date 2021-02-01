Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 719,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,114,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.