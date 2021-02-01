Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.