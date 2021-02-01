Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IVE opened at $125.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

