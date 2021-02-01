Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Up 128.2% in January

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pernod Ricard stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. 81,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

