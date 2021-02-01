Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Simmons reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

