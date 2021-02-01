P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PFIN opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

