Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Reduced by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

