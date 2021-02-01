PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Holdings Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PG&E were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

