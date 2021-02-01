PGGM Investments Buys 4,820 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Corteva were worth $37,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 949.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 771,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 697,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

CTVA stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

