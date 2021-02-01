PGGM Investments Has $33.88 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131,337 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $33,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

