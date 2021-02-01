PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $34,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $90.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

