PGGM Investments Sells 107,604 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,604 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Exelon were worth $44,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

